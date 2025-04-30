Kiir tasks foreign ministry to ‘improve’ South Sudan’s image

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to take a “proactive role in restoring and improving” South Sudan’s image on the global stage, his office said.

Kiir underlined the importance of effective diplomacy and pledged his full support towards strengthening the foreign service, while speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Akuei Bona Malual, according to a statement.

Akuei Bona Malual, a seasoned diplomat and former Permanent Representative to the United Nations between 2016 and 2023, pledged to leverage his experience to advance the ministry’s performance.

He was appointed on April 28 to replace Monday Semaya Kumba, who was since appointed the foreign minister in the place of relieved Mohamed Ramadan Goc.

Foreign Minister Amb. Monday Semaya Kumba was present at the inauguration occasion of his deputy and reiterated his “commitment to working with his team to promote a more positive and accurate representation” of South Sudan abroad.

Former foreign minister, Amb. Ramadan Goc, was removed in a decree amid a diplomatic standoff between South Sudan and the United States relating to a deportation incident.

Juba had turned away a man it believes was a foreigner, prompting Washington to accuse the African nation of rejecting its people and slapping an indefinite revocation of visa for South Sudanese passport holders.

South Sudan government has recently apologized over the spat – and announced it was sending a high-level delegation to the U.S. to ensure the “orderly, legal, and dignified” return of 137 nationals there.

