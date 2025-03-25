Machar directs SPLM-IO members to return to security mechanisms

First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar has directed all SPLM-IO representatives appointed to security mechanisms implementing the security arrangement to return to duty, a week after his deputy Hon. Oyet Nathaniel announced a freeze on participation in the mechanisms.



Machar’s Acting Press Secretary Puok Both Baluang clarified that the group did not suspend participation of its members in the mechanisms implementing the 2018 peace agreement.

“The SPLM/A-IO has not suspended its participation in these mechanisms,” Baluang said in a press statement.

“However, the detention of its representatives, along with the unavailability of other members due to intimidation and a generally unconducive environment, has resulted in the paralysis of several mechanisms.”

Baluang further call on the National Security Service and SSPDF Military Intelligence to “cease all forms intimidation” directed at their members, to ensure they can effectively perform their duties.

On March 18, SPLM-IO deputy chairman Hon. Oyet said the party will not participate in key security mechanisms of the transitional government, adding they will only take part in peace monitoring R-JMEC meetings, until all detained officials are released.

Oyet, who is First Deputy Speaker of parliament, said members will pause participation in the Joint Defense Board (JDB), High-Level Political Committee (HLPC), Joint Military Ceasefire Committee (JMCC), and the Joint Transitional Security Committee (JTSC).

The decision followed a press conference by Information Minister Michael Makuei, where he stated that the immunity of the detained officials has been lifted, and they will appear in court.

‘After a thorough assessment of the credibility and composition of the mechanisms, political and security environment of the Peace Implementation Mechanisms, and after wide consultation, all the participation of the members of the said Security and Political mechanisms is hereby frozen with immediate effect until all the SPLM/SPLA-IO Political Detainees are unconditionally released,” Oyet said.

“The Members of the said Mechanism shall only attend RJMEC Plenary Sessions to affirm the unconditional release of their colleagues. We hold the SPLM-IG their security apparatus responsible for the safety and life of all detainees.”

The detained officials accused of involvement in Nasir conflict include Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol, Deputy CDF Gen. Gabriel Duop Lam, national lawmaker Hon. Gatwech Lam Puoch, Camilo Gatmai Kel, and 19 others.

The SSPDF spokesperson said confirmed that the Deputy Director General for Operations of the National Security Service Lt. Gen. Yiey Dak fled Juba for Jonglei after violence erupted in Nasir, Upper Nile State.

