Ministry of Health records 7 mpox cases

The National Ministry of Health said seven cumulative cases of mpox have now been confirmed with five of them discharged after recovery, while two patients are still under treatment.

Dr. Kediende Chong, the Director General for Preventive Health Services and Emergency Response, underscored that the index case which was recorded on 7th February 2025 was discharged alongside four others in Juba.

According to him, the two cases currently undertaking treatment are expected to be discharged soon once there is improvement.

The Health Official said one of the cases was reported from Malakal in Upper Nile state.

“The mpox outbreak is still running. We have been having a cumulative number of seven cases with one case in Malakal and six were being followed up here in Juba,” he said.

“The good news is that we currently have only two active cases (in Juba). The discharged cases have been followed for 31 days, which are actually four weeks before discharging them. Our surveillance team remain active to response to emergencies.”

He stated that, one suspected sample is pending examination at the public health laboratory as other samples stands out negative.

He reassured the public that the ministry is keen to address health emergencies with surveillance still in place to follow and investigate all enlisted contacts of suspected cases.

Mpox is an infectious disease that can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain and low energy.

It is said to spread from person to person mainly through close contact with someone who has mpox, including members of a household.

South Sudan has been on high alert since August 2024 when the new strain was recorded among some of its neighbors including Kenya, Uganda, DRC, and Central Africa Republic.

