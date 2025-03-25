25th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Ministry of Health records 7 mpox cases

Ministry of Health records 7 mpox cases

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 2 hours ago

Mpox patient. (Photo: Courtesy).

The National Ministry of Health said seven cumulative cases of mpox have now been confirmed with five of them discharged after recovery, while two patients are still under treatment.

Dr. Kediende Chong, the Director General for Preventive Health Services and Emergency Response, underscored that the index case which was recorded on 7th February 2025 was discharged alongside four others in Juba.

According to him, the two cases currently undertaking treatment are expected to be discharged soon once there is improvement.

The Health Official said one of the cases was reported from Malakal in Upper Nile state.

“The mpox outbreak is still running. We have been having a cumulative number of seven cases with one case in Malakal and six were being followed up here in Juba,” he said.

“The good news is that we currently have only two active cases (in Juba). The discharged cases have been followed for 31 days, which are actually four weeks before discharging them. Our surveillance team remain active to response to emergencies.”

He stated that, one suspected sample is pending examination at the public health laboratory as other samples stands out negative.

He reassured the public that the ministry is keen to address health emergencies with surveillance still in place to follow and investigate all enlisted contacts of suspected cases.

Mpox is an infectious disease that can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain and low energy.

It is said to spread from person to person mainly through close contact with someone who has mpox, including members of a household.

South Sudan has been on high alert since August 2024 when the new strain was recorded among some of its neighbors including Kenya, Uganda, DRC, and Central Africa Republic.

 

 

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Renewed airstrike in Nasir injures woman and child, Commissioner confirms 1

Renewed airstrike in Nasir injures woman and child, Commissioner confirms

Published March 19, 2025

VP Josephine Lagu calls for dissolution of tribal associations in universities 2

VP Josephine Lagu calls for dissolution of tribal associations in universities

Published March 20, 2025

Thomas Cirilo’s group expresses readiness for talks with govt -says IGAD Envoy 3

Thomas Cirilo’s group expresses readiness for talks with govt -says IGAD Envoy

Published March 21, 2025

IOM emphasizes need for awareness in nationality and passport issuance 4

IOM emphasizes need for awareness in nationality and passport issuance

Published March 19, 2025

Machar urges intervention in South Sudan’s crisis in letter to UN chief 5

Machar urges intervention in South Sudan’s crisis in letter to UN chief

Published 7 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IGP suspends marriage-based nationality for foreigners amid legal concerns

Published 33 mins ago

Ministry of Health records 7 mpox cases

Published 2 hours ago

Machar directs SPLM-IO members to return to security mechanisms

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan civil servants get paid two-month salaries

Published 2 hours ago

SSPDF and SPLA-IO trade blames over Wunaliet airstrike, Nyamini withdrawal

Published 4 hours ago

Detained Lakes deputy governor to be tried in court over ‘inciting’ remarks: govt

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.