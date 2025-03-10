NSS Deputy Director flees Juba amid Nasir violence, SSPDF says

The SSPDF spokesperson confirmed that the Deputy Director General for Operations of the National Security Service fled Juba for Jonglei after violence erupted in Nasir, Upper Nile State.



Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang confirmed that Lt. Gen. Yeiy Dak fled to Jonglei State, specifically the Lou Nuer area.

He explained that some members of the SPLA-IO, who were integrated during the unification of forces, became fearful and fled Juba.

Lul urged them to return to the capital and resume their duties.

He made these remarks during a press conference in Juba, Monday, March 10, 2025.

“Some components of the SPLA-IO, which were integrated into the system during the unification of the second level of command, began to fear, especially those who had been fueling and funding the conflict in Nasir,” Gen. Lul stated Monday afternoon.

“Those who felt they had contributed to the unrest in Nasir through mobilization and funding took off. Some went into hiding here, while others fled to the nearest SPLA-IO cantonment areas in Central Equatoria, Terekeka, and some even as far as Lou Nuer areas,” he said.

“As we speak, we have the Deputy Director General for National Security ISB, Lt. Gen. Yeiy Dak, who was in charge of operations, having fled to the Lou Nuer area,” he added.

“We are appealing to them, including those who went as far as Lou Nuer, to return, and for those still nearby, to come back and resume their normal duties.”

Last week, the SPLM-IO claimed that several of its members, including Deputy Chief of Defense Forces Gen. Duop Lam and Petroleum Minister Puot Kang, had been “arbitrarily arrested.”

On Wednesday, Information Minister Michael Makuei confirmed that the officials were arrested for violating the law.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter