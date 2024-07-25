Luol Deng reacts to xenophobic comments against South Sudan team

South Sudan Bastketball Federation President Luol Deng urged his players to be proud of their African heritage after two former American professional basketball players Paul Pierce and Arenas Gilbert made ignorant and xenophobic comments against them following their top-notch performance against Team USA.

Gilbert was recently blasted for his harsh comments after the exhibition basketball game on July 20 – where South Sudan were close to a historic victory before USA’s LeBron James turned the tides and won the match 101-100.

The former NBA player – who himself is African American cursed after the game “almost lost to some Africans” – adding “almost lost to the Ahi Ahi tribe.”

While acknowledging LeBron James as a hero, Gilbert further blasted Team USA player of Cameroonian descend Joel Embiid, whom he said was “goddamn throwing the game for his cousins and sh*t.”

He continued: “They don’t even have shoes. They get their shoes from America. We gotta ship them shoes… They shooting on f*cking peach baskets in dirt with no shoes.”

Meanwhile, another former NBA star Paul Pierce mocked South Sudan during a TV appearance before the Bright Stars played USA in the Olympic warmup, claiming they are two short and “probably don’t have anybody over 6’3.”

After the USA narrowly escaped defeat, Pierce admitted to his disrespect to Africa’s youngest nation and publicly apologized for ravaging South Sudan’s delightful reputation in the history of the sport.

Taking to his Instagram account, South Sudan Basketball President Luol Deng said the comments from his former colleagues were ignorant, disrespectful and cruel.

Deng said he normally cares less about such comments, but added that the response was necessitated by his role as the head of the basketball federation, whose players were offended by the sentiments.

“I would never trade places with anyone; being African is special. However, for young African and African American kids who admire and listen to Gilbert, these comments can make you think less of yourself and make the rest of the world think less of Africans,” Deng said, in a long statement.

The former basketball star termed the remarks of Pierce as misinformation and lack of research and thanked him for tendering an apology.

Deng said he many similar comments while growing up, which, according to him, were his only motivation to change the narrative.

“Africans now show solidarity and support for each other more than ever. Moments like this are not for us to get upset and lash out.”

“I actually want to thank both of them for giving us this platform to respond and inform others. We’ve worked very hard in the last four years to be here, and we can’t allow mere seconds to take that away.”

“Instead, let’s appreciate the moment and use these comments as an opportunity to educate. Being loved is always better than being tolerated. If we as a people realized the greatness from which we came we would be less likely to disrespect ourselves.”

