Expected flood more severe than 1964, warns Onyoti

A member of a government delegation visiting flood-affected areas has warned that the anticipated flood could surpass the devastation seen in 1964.

According to Onyoti Adigo Nyakuac, the Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, raising awareness about the anticipated flood and urging people to relocate to higher ground where possible is crucial.

Onyoti further stated that the government will prioritize fostering harmony between host communities and those displaced by the flood, as well as accommodating other communities in need of shelter.

He emphasized that the expected flood could surpass the devastation caused by the flood of 1964.

In 1964, Sudan endured some of the worst flooding, destroying dozens of villages.

According to Onyoti, the current flooding situation in South Sudan evokes memories of 60 years ago when floods caused devastating impacts in what was then Sudan.

“We know exactly what preparations are being made in anticipation of the upcoming floods, which are expected to be more severe than those in 1964. Unfortunately, we were unable to proceed due to transportation issues,” Onyoti said.

“We need to inform the affected citizens about what is expected to happen and what preparations the central government is making. They must understand what needs to be done because we anticipate significant impact,” he said. “In the worst-hit areas, citizens may need to be evacuated along with their belongings to safer locations.

“The crucial aspect is ensuring harmony between the host community and those being evacuated,” he said.

“It’s important to advise people to move to higher ground wherever available and be open to accommodating other communities who may need shelter,” he added.

According to Onyoti, the delegation slated to visit flood-affected areas like Fangak on Monday faced travel hurdles due to transportation challenges.

The delegation comprises the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, and others.

Onyoti highlighted that the hardest-hit areas scheduled for assessment include Malakal, Rumbek, and Bor.

Adigo clarified that the mission was delayed due to transport issues, and they are working with the UN to arrange their travel, which could commence soon.

“The delegation aims to raise awareness among the people about the anticipated devastating floods this year. National ministers joining this visit include the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, among others,” stated Onyoti.

“We were scheduled to travel to Fangak first, then Upper Nile – Malakal on Tuesday, followed by Rumbek on Wednesday, and Bor on Thursday, to assess the flood situation,” he added.

