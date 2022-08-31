“Kitgwang attack on Fangak killed eight civilians,” Commissioner

At least eight civilians including five women and two children died as a result of last weeks’ clashes between Kit-Gwang factions in New Fangak town, local officials said.

The commissioner, Boutros Biel, also said two soldiers were killed in the fighting involving the SPLA-IO and the faction of General Johnson Olony in New Fangak.

“The forces belonging to Gen. Johnson Olony came and attacked New Fangak town. They managed to penetrate to the town and held the area for some timw,” he said.

“In the attack, ten people were killed, including five women and then two children and two military personnel, so the rest eight, including the five women are civilians.”

He also said over 350 houses including shops as well as the county headquarters were burnt into asses, displacing 600 people.

“They attacked the town and they burnt over 350 houses including the shops and the whole of the administrative area has been burnt on.”

“All the offices of the local government including the residential area of the county commissioner has been burnt by the Agwelek forces.

In the last two months, fierce fighting erupted between armed factions of the Kitgwang groups, displacing thousands of people to the neighboring areas, including Ruweng and Abyei.

At least 27,000 people have been displaced by heavy fighting in Tunga and neighboring Panyikang County in Upper Nile State, a United Nations agency said last week.

The flareup of violence followed July’s fighting in Panyikang County, between rival forces of General Simon Gatwech and General Johnson Olony.

On 20th August, General Johnson Olony confirmed that he attacked Diel of Fangak County, in response to a coordinated attack on his forces.

Olony, who commands the Agwelek forces said his troops were attacked by the forces of Gen. Simon Gadwech, the SPLA-IO under Dr. Riek Machar, and those under Dr. Lam Akol, in Upper Nile State.

The three sides have long denied the accusation.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on Tuesday, Commissioner Biel also said the attackers looted NGO premises.

“They looted the NGO premises including they destroyed the only medical facility that exits in Deil Payam, so they took some drugs and destroyed the rest,” he said.

He appealed to the state and national governments to come and rescue the people of Fangak County, and also to the humanitarian agencies including the world food program to urgently send the food items and none food items to the area.”

