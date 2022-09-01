Kiir vows to dismiss tribal, unprincipled officers

President Salva Kiir has warned of dismissal against any peace soldier found discriminating against the citizens.

Kiir did not specify on what basis, but tribalism has been a major factor destroying the social fabrics of the country.

In a statement during the graduation of the first batch of unified forces, Kiir told the peace forces to strictly adhere to their respective mandates.

“Those who will be found to discriminate against some of our people will be dismissed from the forces and face the full force of law,” said Kiir.

According to international observers, the national army and other organized rebel groups have retained a dark legacy of tribal affiliation as well as perpetuation of appalling atrocities against civilians during the years of civil war.

The Institute for Security Studies noted in a report, that task of security sector reform in South Sudan has been frustrated by a militarized political culture that could see political tensions boiling over into armed conflict.

The institute said both the ruling party and opposition in the country, are founded on military movements with weak political wings.

As a result, the lines are blurred between the leadership and the armed forces, whereas the tendency reinforces ethnic divisions that impede unification of forces.

“The armed forces have become powerful instruments aligned to individuals rather than the state,” the Think-tank said in a report last year.

Meanwhile, President Salva Kiir reminded the unified army, that their sole mandate is defending the country against external aggression and protecting the citizens and their properties.

“The army is there to defend South Sudan from the external aggression, the national security is to collect intelligence to ensure that there is no danger against South Sudan.”

“The police are there to protect our people their properties, and the prisons, wildlife, and civil defense are there to carry out their duties in accordance with their relevant laws rules and regulations.’’

Kiir further added that any officer or combatant found committing the act against their fellow citizens will be punished.

On Tuesday, more than 20,000 unified forces comprising different departments of VIP protection soldiers, police, national security personnel, prison officers, National Wildlife Service and Civil Defense Service personnel graduated at a ceremony in Juba.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter