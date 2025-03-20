20th March 2025
Kiir relieves Upper Nile governor James Odhok, appoints Gen. James Koang

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 13 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol, Assistant Chief of Defence Forces for Operations and Training - Photo Courtesy

President Salva Kiir relieved Upper Nile State Governor James Odhok Oyay and appointed Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol, in Republican decrees on Wednesday, a decision SPLM-IO terms unilateral and peace deal violation.

Relieved Upper Nile governor Odhok was appointed in February 2023 from the SPLM-IO docket – at a time of inter-communal tension in the state.

His successor Gen. Koang Chuol was the Assistant Chief of Defense Force for Training and Research. The reshuffle comes amid ongoing violence in parts of the state, particularly in Nasir, the hometown of the new governor.

In a press statement, Puok Both Baluang, Acting Press Secretary in FVP Machar’s office, said the group has rejected the removal of James Odhok as unilateral and a severe violation of the 2018 peace agreement.

“This is to inform our members and the public that President Salva Kiir’s decision to relieve the Governor of Upper Nile State, H.E. James Odhok Oyay, of his duties, and effectively consolidate control of the state within his party by appointing Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol, constitutes another unilateral action and a severe violation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.”

On Tuesday, the SPLM-IO suspended participation in key security mechanisms of the transitional government, saying it will only take part in peace monitoring R-JMEC meetings until all detained officials are unconditionally released.

The group’s decision follows a press conference by Information Minister Michael Makuei, at which he stated that the immunity of the detained officials, including Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol, Deputy CDF Gen. Gabriel Duop Lam, national lawmaker Hon. Gatwech Lam Puoch, Camilo Gatmai Kel, and 19 others, has been lifted, and they will appear in court.

