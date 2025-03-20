20th March 2025
U.S. senator says Kiir, Machar directly responsible for renewed conflict

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 2 hours ago

Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee. (Photo: Courtesy).

The Chairman of United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee Jim Risch said South Sudan is on the brink of renewed war and President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar bear direct responsibility for the conflict.

“South Sudan stands on the brink of renewed war, with President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar bearing direct responsibility,” Senator Risch, a Representative of Idaho State, said in a post on X.

He called on the two leaders to immediately “meet face-to-face in order to de-escalate the crisis and avert further suffering of the South Sudanese people.”

He said South Sudanese leaders must prioritize the nation’s welfare over their own personal ambitions.

Ongoing aerial bombardment as a result of fighting in Upper Nile State and subsequent detention of political and military officials in Juba, sparked concerns about a return to civil war although President Kiir has categorically stated that he will make sure the country remains at peace.

Several diplomatic missions in South Sudan have offered to facilitate urgent direct dialogue between Kiir and Machar to discuss ways to restore peace following deteriorating security situation in parts of the country.

The U.S. has ordered the departure of non-emergency government personnel from South Sudan and advised citizens not to travel there over what it calls a “continued security threats” in the country.

The South Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has responded by reassuring foreign visitors that the country remains “safe and secure” and describing the deadly fighting in Nasir as an isolated event.

Over 20 killed in Nasir airstrike, Commissioner reports

Eight more SSPDF survivors from Nasir arrive in Juba

Pope writes to Kiir and Machar, urging peace

Renewed airstrike in Nasir injures woman and child, Commissioner confirms

IGAD calls for immediate release of detained SPLM-IO officials pending legal evidence

Published 2 hours ago

