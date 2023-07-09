Kiir proclaims ‘peace and stability’ in 9th July address

President Salva Kiir on Saturday appealed for peace and stability which he said are necessary for the voluntary return of refugees and IDPs and the conduct of credible elections.
In a lengthy address on the eve of South Sudan’s 12th Independence Anniversary, thanked the South Sudanese people for enduring the “senseless war that we fought among ourselves from 2013 to 2018.”
“The impact of this war is still with us. For example, the impact of this war has delayed our governance reforms and included economic difficulties,” he said.
“Thousands of people are still in the refugees’ camps in neighboring countries, even though thousands have voluntarily returned to the country. We still have IDPs in various parts of our country, who still fear the possibility of war erupting in our country again.”
Kiir then said achieving peace and stability is the only way out of what he termed a cycle of transitional governments and violence once and for all.
“To this effect, I am calling upon you my fellow citizens to work with the peace partners and my colleagues in government collectively for peace and stability in our country,” said the president.
Kiir said the transitional government, which he leads, has faced challenges which, according to him, were “fortunately” overcame by the peace parties, throughout the last three years.
