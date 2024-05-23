23rd May 2024
Kiir directs new Governor Biem, Administrator Tiop to restore order

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 8 hours ago

President Kiir pictured with Unity State governor, Riek Biem. (-)

The Salva Kiir has directed the newly appointed governor of Unity state and administrator of Ruweng Administrative area to fix  the insecurity in their respective constituencies and promote service delivery to the people.

On Monday, Kiir fired long-timeserving Unity State Governor Dr. Joseph Manytuil in a Republican Decree, and appointed General Biem as his replacement.

In similar decree, the president also relieved the Chief of Ruweng Administrative Area, Stefano Wieu, and passed the mantle to Tiop Monyluak.

During the oath ceremony, Kiir directed the two officials to actively work towards advancing peace and security in their specific regions.

According to the president’s office, Kiir also called for coordinated efforts in eradicating cattle raiding and assuring the provision of services to their populations.

Kiir says they two appointees to do “what they know” to safe the country and the region.

Unity State in particular has been marred in divisive clan politics, and cattle-related violence as well as border disputes with neighboring states including Warrap and Ruweng Administrative Area.

Both officials promised to work together in the interest of the citizens of both areas and the party SPLM.

 

 

23rd May 2024

