Russia to open embassies in African countries including S. Sudan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says his country plans to open embassies in Sierra Leone, Niger, and South Sudan soon.

Lavrov made the remarks yesterday on the occasion of upcoming Africa Day at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov says the Russian embassy to Burkina Faso resumed its operations last December.

Russia is seeking to expand its diplomatic presence in Africa, after suffering diplomatic isolation following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The largest attack on a European country since World War II, is estimated to have caused tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilian casualties and hundreds of thousands of military casualties.

