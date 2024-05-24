24th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | World News   |   Russia to open embassies in African countries including S. Sudan

Russia to open embassies in African countries including S. Sudan

Author: Foreign Media | Published: 9 hours ago

President Salva Kiir Mayardit meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Russia-Africa Summit in 2019 - Image: Getty Images/AFP/Pool/S. Chirikov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says his country plans to open embassies in Sierra Leone, Niger, and South Sudan soon.

Lavrov made the remarks yesterday on the occasion of upcoming Africa Day at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov says the Russian embassy to Burkina Faso resumed its operations last December.

Russia is seeking to expand its diplomatic presence in Africa, after suffering diplomatic isolation following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The largest attack on a European country since World War II, is estimated to have caused tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilian casualties and hundreds of thousands of military casualties.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Govt launches subsidized food stores in Juba 1

Govt launches subsidized food stores in Juba

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2024

IGAD predicts week of record rainfall in South Sudan 2

IGAD predicts week of record rainfall in South Sudan

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2024

South Sudan to build first ever museum before 2025: Official 3

South Sudan to build first ever museum before 2025: Official

Published Monday, May 20, 2024

SSPDF, NAS confirm confrontation in Magwi County 4

SSPDF, NAS confirm confrontation in Magwi County

Published Wednesday, May 22, 2024

US won’t commit financial resources to S. Sudan elections without actions, says Envoy 5

US won’t commit financial resources to S. Sudan elections without actions, says Envoy

Published Saturday, May 18, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

President Kiir reinstates Yau Yau within SPLM ranks

Published 2 hours ago

Civil society, media urged to advocate financial transparency in S. Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Minister Bakasoro calls for none-interference in youth affairs

Published 3 hours ago

US urges direct dialogue among transitional leaders on 2024 elections

Published 5 hours ago

ARC commits to resolving Wau road blockage after heavy rainfall

Published 6 hours ago

Youth council’s decision to disqualify candidate Angeth revoked

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!