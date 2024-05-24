You are here: Home | News | World News | Russia to open embassies in African countries including S. Sudan
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says his country plans to open embassies in Sierra Leone, Niger, and South Sudan soon.
Lavrov made the remarks yesterday on the occasion of upcoming Africa Day at the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Lavrov says the Russian embassy to Burkina Faso resumed its operations last December.
Russia is seeking to expand its diplomatic presence in Africa, after suffering diplomatic isolation following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The largest attack on a European country since World War II, is estimated to have caused tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilian casualties and hundreds of thousands of military casualties.
Published 2 hours ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 5 hours ago
Published 6 hours ago
Published 6 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.