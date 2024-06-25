25th June 2024
Kiir declares S. Sudan wildlife population world’s largest following census

Author: Moyo Jacob | Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir at the wildlife census launch in Juba on June 25, 2024. Photo credit: Moses Awan/Eye Radio

President Salva Kiir has announced South Sudan is number one in the world with the highest wildlife population following a census survey.

The survey conducted by African Parks has estimated that South Sudan is endowed with 5.8 million wildlife, about half of the country’s human population.

In an event to launch Wildlife’s Migration Census carried out in Badingilo, Boma and Jonglei Landscape, Kiir directed the wildlife authorities to prioritize training and equipping wildlife rangers to combat poaching and wildlife trafficking.

The head of state says his government is committed to transforming the wildlife sector into a sustainable tourism industry.

“Today, with great pride, I announce that the findings of this census to our nation and the international community, it has brought us to number one,” President Kiir made the announcement on Tuesday in Juba.

“The total wildlife population in South Sudan is estimated at 5.8 million. Keep increasing them, not decreasing the animals,” he said.

“We are committed to transforming the wildlife sector into a sustainable tourism industry.

“I call upon the security forces particularly the Ministry of Wildlife and its partners to prioritize training and equipping wildlife rangers to combat poaching and wildlife trafficking,” he added.

