Govt begins payments of civil servants with foreign missions

Authors: Obaj Okuj | | Published: 4 hours ago

Eng. Awow Daniel, Minister of Finance and Planning addressing parliament on June 11, 2024. Credit: Joval Tombe Charles/Office of the Speaker

The Minister of Finance and Planning has announced the commencement of salary payments for civil servants, beginning with foreign missions.

Engineer Awow Daniel made this statement in response to inquiries from lawmakers during deliberation on a financing agreement between South Sudan and Ethiopia for building a major road connecting the two countries.

This statement came during a parliamentary session discussing a new financing agreement between South Sudan and Ethiopia, aimed at constructing a major road connecting the two countries.

The Minister clarified that after addressing the salaries of foreign missions, the payments will be extended to lecturers at public universities and organized forces.

This announcement follows a statement made two weeks ago to parliament, where the Minister assured that salaries would be paid soon.

Civil servants, including organized and government employees, have been without their salaries for over nine months.

Last month, when questioned by parliament, the Minister attributed the delay in salary payments to financial difficulties caused by the ongoing war in Sudan.

“Regarding the salary, people talk about salary and the payment, we are still working on the salaries and we have already started with the foreign missions, and maybe,” Eng. Awow informed the parliament on Tuesday.

South Sudan's civil servants, including government and organized forces employees, have been without pay for over nine months.

Minister Daniel attributed the delay to severe financial challenges exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in neighbouring Sudan.

