Govt begins payments of civil servants with foreign missions

The Minister of Finance and Planning has announced the commencement of salary payments for civil servants, beginning with foreign missions.

This statement came during a parliamentary session discussing a new financing agreement between South Sudan and Ethiopia, aimed at constructing a major road connecting the two countries.

The Minister clarified that after addressing the salaries of foreign missions, the payments will be extended to lecturers at public universities and organized forces.

This announcement follows a statement made two weeks ago to parliament, where the Minister assured that salaries would be paid soon.

“Regarding the salary, people talk about salary and the payment, we are still working on the salaries and we have already started with the foreign missions, and maybe,” Eng. Awow informed the parliament on Tuesday.

South Sudan’s civil servants, including government and organized forces employees, have been without pay for over nine months.

Minister Daniel attributed the delay to severe financial challenges exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in neighbouring Sudan.