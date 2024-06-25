25th June 2024
Kenyan protests; Section of Parliament on fire, scores feared dead

Published: 1 hour ago

A section of Parliament went up in flames on Tuesday after protesters gained entry, forcing police to open fire, local media reported.

Several demonstrators were shot after many stormed the National Assembly precincts following the approval of the Finance Bill 2024.

The fate of those shot by police remained unknown, but our Reporters said they saw several of them writing in pain on the ground bleeding.

“People have been shot, it is very bad,” one protester yelled, running away from a thick cloud of teargas.

A section of Parliament was also set ablaze as was a truck parked just outside the fence,a ccoding to Nairobi, based Capital FM.

“We have never seen this before, God save Kenya,” an elderly man said running and screaming.

At least six people were rushed to hospital in ambulances.

