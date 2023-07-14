Kiir calls for lasting ceasefire in Sudan as war grinds to third month

President Salva Kiir on Thursday called for a sustainable ceasefire as a crucial step toward bringing stability to Sudan as he addressed the Summit of Sudan’s neighbors in Egypt.

Sudan continues to be entangled in a conflict that began on April 15 between the country’s army led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the RSF paramilitary of General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo – leaving thousands dead and millions displaced.

While giving his recommendations on how to end the conflict, President Kiir called for an African solution and prioritization of the “interests of the Sudanese people.”

According to his office, Kiir warned against foreign intervention in Sudan and said any solution to the crisis should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sudan.

“Our priorities include finding African solutions to the continent’s crises,” he is quoted as saying by the Office of the President.

The summit seeks to set effective frameworks to peacefully settle the crisis in coordination with other regional and international tracks.

Meanwhile, at the summit in Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi relayed his plan to end the conflict, which includes a three-month ceasefire, safe passages for aid, and communication between the warring factions.

“All our brothers in Sudan must uphold the supreme interest and keep Sudan’s politics and unity away from external interference that seeks to achieve narrow interests,” said el-Sisi, according to Al Jazeera.

The leaders of countries bordering Sudan including Chad, South Sudan, Central African Republic, Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Libya also debated sending troops to Sudan to protect civilians.

They further called for continued cooperation, support, and diplomatic efforts to ensure the implementation of the recommendations put forth by President Kiir and other parties involved.

Attempts to negotiate a lasting ceasefire by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have collapsed in June, while an IGAD Quartet meeting last week was also paralyzed after Sudan’s army representative snubbed the talks.