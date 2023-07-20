Kenya’s Kilifi official murdered by house maid

A senior official in Kenya’s coastal city of Kilifi was stabbed to death by her house maid on Thursday morning, local media reports.
According to Nation newspaper, the killing of Rahab Karisa, Chief Officer for Blue Economy, occurred at 5 am in Marani Classic Estate in Kilifi’s outskirts.
“We visited the scene and managed to recover the knife used to kill her. She had a visible injury. But we hope to get more answers after a post-mortem,” Kilifi County Commander Fatuma Hadi told Nation.
According to witnesses, the victim’s body was found lying in a pool, with documents scattered on the floor.
