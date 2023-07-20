20th July 2023
You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Upper Nile official urges speedy deployment of NUF

Upper Nile official urges speedy deployment of NUF

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 19 mins ago

Upper Nile State Advisor on Peace and Security, El Taib Okiech Ajang speaks on Eye Radio's Dawn Show. July 20, 2023. (Photo: Awan Moses)

A government advisor in Upper Nile State is calling for a timely deployment of the Necessary Unified Forces to provide security in Malakal and other counties.

El Taib Okiech Ajang, the Peace and Security Advisor in Upper says the state has witnessed an influx of returnees and refugees from Sudan.

Okiech says the capital Malakal is now calm and people are returning to their homes and setting up shelters across the 13 counties.

“Concerning the security arrangements, we heard here in Juba that there is the committee which will go underground to work on that of deployment of the unified forces,” Okiech said on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show.

“We need police and other forces to be deployed within the state and counties to provide security in the state and counties and it’s a very important provision in the peace agreement.”

According to him, the state leadership has successfully overcome unrest caused by communal and factional insecurities since last year.

His statement comes after the June 2023 violence that erupted among two displaced communities seeking refuge in the UN-administered Protection of Civilians Site in Malakal.

Early this week, the King of the Chollo Kingdom encouraged the communities of Upper Nile to go back to their homes and rebuild their lives.

His Majesty the King made the remarks in Juba during a meeting with Upper Nile Governor James Odhok where they discussed the security and humanitarian situation in the state.

 



