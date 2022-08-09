9th August 2022
Kenyan voters in Juba: "We are proud to exercise our democratic right."

Authors: Emmanuel Akile | Kafuki Jada | Published: 59 mins ago

Kenyan community in South Sudan casting their votes at their Embassy in Juba this morning. | 9th August 2022. | Photo: Emmanuel Akile/Eye Radio.

More than 22 million registered Kenyan voters started casting their ballots in Tuesday’s elections, which has become a horse-race between political foes Raila Odinga and William Ruto.

The country’s diaspora community, are also casting their votes in other countries such as Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and South Africa.

In South Sudan, Kenyan citizens who voted at their embassy in Juba, said they are proud to exercise their democratic rights to choose their leaders.

The electorates residing in the country are choosing their next president after an intense campaign dominated by debates about cost of living, unemployment and corruption.

Nearly 1,000 voters have registered in Juba, and started queuing at the two-polling station in the embassy premises.

Those who spoke to Eye Radio described the election as a ‘long waited’ event for them to choose their next leader.

“It has been a long time coming because of the opportunity provided by our government to exercise our democratic rights, as much as we are many miles away from home,” said one of the voters.

“Comparing the level of democracy in Kenya, it is something good, it is not perfect but it is a step in the right direction. With this change every other five or ten years, it provides an opportunity to experience that change and feel it down on the ground.”

Others encouraged East African countries, including South Sudan to exercise similar democracy.

“Democracy is very important, we are also sending message to our neighboring countries, especially here South Sudan where we are, they must see by physical what we are doing here.”

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, is backing one-time rival Raila Odinga to succeed him, having served the constitutionally limited two terms.

His decision followed a fall-out with Deputy President William Ruto, who had expected to be endorsed.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

