10th August 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Kenya police intercept lorries carrying ‘voters from Uganda’

Kenya police intercept lorries carrying ‘voters from Uganda’

Author: Nation Africa | Published: 12 hours ago

Endebess MP Robert Pukose (left) at the scene where police intercepted lorries carrying alleged to be voters from Uganda. The MP cried foul, saying that there was a bid to deny his supporters the democratic right to vote. | Photo: Nation Media Group

Police on Tuesday intercepted two lorries in Endebess constituency, Trans Nzoia County which were reportedly ferrying 91 voters from Uganda to different polling stations.

Sixty five people managed to escape after were aided by Endebess MP Robert Pukose who cried foul over what he termed as frustration from the police. He alleged this was a bid to deny his supporters the democratic right to vote.

Dr Pukose is defending his seat on a UDA ticket and is facing ten challengers.

Drama ensued when the MP, who was escorting the vehicles, opened the back door of one of the lorries to aid the voters to escape.

Police officers managed to seize 26 of them, believed to have been transported from neighbouring Uganda.

Endebess OCPD Salesioh Muriithi told Nation.Africa that they had received a tip off from the public that the vehicles from Bukwo District in Uganda had crossed the border to bring the people on board to participate in the elections.

“The two lorries were being escorted by the MP when we intercepted them in Endebess,” said Mr Salessioh.

According to the police boss, an argument between his officers and the lawmaker ensued, and in the process, the MP and his aides reportedly opened the doors of the lorries before the alleged foreigners scattered to different directions to avoid arrest.

“We stopped the two lorries and that was when the MP, who was escorting the two vehicles, stepped out of his vehicle and opened the doors of the lorries, prompting the Ugandans to escape to different directions. But we managed to arrest 26 who were in another vehicle,” said Mr Murithi.

There was a bitter exchange of words between the MP and the OCPD over the presence of the Ugandans.

Mr Pokuse protested against the arrests, saying those arrested were genuine Kenyans who had arrived from the Uganda where they are traders but the OCPD insisted that those arrested had been imported from Uganda.

“The OCPD has been given money to harass my supporters. It is wrong to arrest voters who are genuine Kenyans,” lamented Dr Pokuse.

Mr Murithi defended his actions, arguing that the MP was involved in the importation of voters.

“If these people are genuine Kenyans, they would not have escaped. The MP knows he has imported voters,” said the OCPD.

Among those opposing Dr Pukose is Mr Pius Ngumo, the son to former Westlands MP Fred Gumo, who is contesting as an independent candidate.

Endebess sub-county has three wards with 50,711 people registered voters.

 

 

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
First Lady repatriates over 20 South Sudanese stranded in Egypt 1

First Lady repatriates over 20 South Sudanese stranded in Egypt

Published Saturday, August 6, 2022

Haunting words of man burnt alive in Mayom County 2

Haunting words of man burnt alive in Mayom County

Published Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Ex-minister Agak discloses South Sudan’s debts at $2.05 billion 3

Ex-minister Agak discloses South Sudan’s debts at $2.05 billion

Published Friday, August 5, 2022

Pound mysteriously gaining against dollar, but prices still high 4

Pound mysteriously gaining against dollar, but prices still high

Published Sunday, August 7, 2022

Police arrest VOA reporter during protest in Juba 5

Police arrest VOA reporter during protest in Juba

Published Monday, August 8, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSPDF, Ugandan army sign agreement on fighting rebels

Published 59 mins ago

Govt vows to graduate unified forces on 30th August

Published 4 hours ago

Finance Minister to stop issuance of bank overdrafts

Published 4 hours ago

Gunmen kill three aid-workers in Ikwoto County

Published 5 hours ago

SPLM-IO MPs refuse compromise on political parties bill

Published 5 hours ago

Makuei, Angelina condemn “unlawful” execution in Unity State

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th August 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.