Kenyan deputy police inspector Gen. Eliud Lagat steps down

Kenya Police Service Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Eliud Kipkoech Lagat has resigned from his duties as investigations into the contentious death of blogger Albert Ojwang’ deepen.

Ojwang’ had been arrested following a defamation complaint reportedly lodged by Lagat himself.

In a statement released on Monday, Lagat said that his decision came after careful reflection on the responsibilities of his position and the public interest involved in the case.

“Today, I have chosen to step aside from my role as Deputy Inspector General – Kenya Police Service until the investigations are complete,” Lagat stated.

“During this period, my deputy will take over the responsibilities of the office.”

He also committed to fully cooperating with investigators and offered his sympathies to Ojwang’s family.

“I am ready to provide any assistance necessary throughout the investigation of this tragic incident,” he added.

The death of Ojwang’ has sparked widespread public outrage, with increasing demands for accountability among senior police leadership.

The blogger was detained shortly after accusing Lagat of corruption, specifically alleging manipulation in the appointment of officers within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and traffic units—roles said to be tied to control over revenue and intelligence.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja confirmed before the Senate on June 11 that the investigation was triggered by viral social media posts accusing Lagat of extensive corruption and of purchasing a $2.6 million property in Dubai. One post notably referred to Lagat as a “mafia police” figure.

Public pressure intensified after protests erupted last week, calling for Lagat’s resignation. The situation escalated further when former Chief Justice David Maraga, on Monday, urged Lagat’s immediate arrest and prosecution, citing preliminary evidence implicating him in Ojwang’s arrest, torture, and death.

“There is prima facie evidence that Mr. Eliud Lagat — whether directly or through associates — is involved in the unlawful arrest, torture, strangulation, and eventual killing of the late Albert Ojwang’,” Maraga declared. “It is time to promptly arrest and prosecute Mr. Lagat.”

Meanwhile, Central Police Station OCS Samson Talaam and Police Constable James Mukhwana have been arrested.

Additionally, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has detained three civilians—Gin Ammitou Abwao, Collins Karani Ireri, and Brian Mwaniki Njue—who were held at the station during Ojwang’s detention. Authorities allege these civilians were used by the police to inflict torture on Ojwang’, leading to his death.

Ojwang’s demise while in police custody has once again brought to light pressing concerns about extrajudicial killings, impunity, and the urgent need for reform within Kenya’s security institutions.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter