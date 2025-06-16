Police call for concerted efforts as suicide cases rise

The police have raised concerns following reports of a rise in suicide cases in South Sudan, with nine cases recorded in the past week alone cross the country.

Major General James Monday Enoka, police spokesperson, disclosed during an interview with Eye Radio this afternoon.

General Monday says most cases have been reported in Central Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria, and the Lakes States.

He described the rise in suicide as a serious issue that requires intervention from all stakeholders.

“People are killing themselves or hanging themselves. Like this week, there were nine cases of people who took their own lives alone. This is something very serious and above the capacity of the police, so this is the situation, and we want others to intervene,” he said.

“Let’s console our people, whatever difficulties and situations that take place, let’s bear it and find a solution.”

However, General Monday did not provide the reasons for the increase in suicide cases, but he said there is a need for further research to be done.

He is now calling on the Ministry of Social Welfare, the Ministry of Health, and religious and community organizations to help address the growing problem.

“I request the stakeholders, the Ministry of Social Welfare, the Ministry of Health, and all those who are concerned, because this is a mental sickness, which is increasing now, so I am bringing it to the attention of the stakeholders, so that they can intervene. ”

General Monday stressed the need for a joint effort to tackle the crisis and find solutions to help vulnerable people in the community.

“So that these people are helped instead of ending their lives, when life is hard, or when there’s some affected psychologically, we churches also need to be praying for the people because these cases are increasing, it has reached 9 cases this week.”

Suicide mortality rate (per 100,000 population) in South Sudan was reported at 7.89 % in 2021, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



South Sudan among 36 nations at risk of partial or full US entry ban Previous Post