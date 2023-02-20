20th February 2023
Juba mayor announces crackdown on foreign traders living in shops

Author: Emmanuel J. AKile | Published: 3 hours ago

Michael Allah-Jabu, the Mayor of Juba City - credit | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio | Nov. 29, 2021

The Mayor of Juba City has warned foreign traders against residing in their business centers or shops, saying they should rent a separate house for residence.

Michael Ladu Alla-jabu also announced plans to crackdown on those using their shops as homes.

“There are some foreigners who rest shops and at the same time they turn into a house. Some also rest a plot for residence, but they put up a shop there, they should rest differently so that the owners can benefit,” Allah-jabu said on Eye Radio’s Dawn Program on Monday.

He said the City Council has also developed a new policy which he referred to as “change of purpose” to address the matter.

“This is what we are working on right now, we have done what we call change of purpose and soon we are going to launch a crackdown on them,” he said.

“We don’t want someone to use shops as residence, we also don’t want them to rent makeshifts in the residential areas. A trader or foreigner should look for a good place for residence, and we will implement this order this year.”

 

