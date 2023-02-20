20th February 2023
Footballer Christian Atsu’s body taken home to Ghana

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 5 hours ago

Body of late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu carried to a military hospital morgue after arrival in Accra. (Photo: NBC News).

The body of footballer Christian Atsu, who died after an earthquake struck southern Turkiye two weeks ago, has been returned to his native Ghana.

The flight landed in Accra late on Sunday, and his coffin was carried away by members of Ghana’s armed forces, the BBC reports.

His body was received at the airport by Ghanaian Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, football officials and his family members.

The late footballer had been missing since the early hours when the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Hatay, Turkiye on February 6.

The Hatayspor club initially reported the player had been rescued with injuries, but this position was later changed – and his agent confirmed the news of his death on Twitter on Saturday.

His body was found was reportedly found under the rubble of a luxurious apartment building on Saturday in Southern Turkey.

On Saturday, his wife Marie-Claire Rupio and their three children joined fans marking a minute’s silence in Newcastle, before the side’s Premier League match against Liverpool, according to the BBC.

Atsu joined Hatayspor in September last year after spells with English Premier League clubs Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

The winger played 65 times for Ghana’s national team and helped his side reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The earthquake in Turkiye and Syria is now known to have killed over 44,000 people.

