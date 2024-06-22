Juba County chiefs lament presence of herders

Traditional chiefs from Juba County in Central Equatoria State have raised several challenges in a meeting with Governor Augustino Jadalla Wani including the presence of herders said to be disrupting farming.

According to the governor’s office, the group of chiefs met Jadalla on Friday to congratulate him on his appointment by President Kiir last month.

The Paramount Chief of Juba County Angelo Ladu Lino reportedly said in a press conference that they assured the governor of their support on governance issues in the state.

It was indicated in the statement that Chief Lino said they also discussed a number of issues affecting the County development including challenges caused by cattle herders that have intruded the County.

“He said they are calling for the state government to ensure the herders are returned to their places of origin because they are causing insecurity and disrupt agricultural activities,” the governor’s office stated.

In the meeting hailed as productive, Governor Jadalla reportedly told the chief that he is not a governor for one tribe, but for all tribes, and encouraged them to work for the unity of the people in the county.

In recent years, incidents of conflict have been reported between farmers and cattle keepers, in parts of Central Equatoria and Eastern Equatoria states.

