UNMISS-renovated Malakal High Court reopens

Upper Nile Governor James Odhok Oyai inaugurated Malakal High Court on Friday following its renovation by the UN Mission in South Sudan, signaling a milestone in access to justice for the state.

The reopening of the court, renovated by UNMISS’ Quick Impact Project, was attended by local authorities, government and UN officials.

“This renovated courthouse represents our commitment to strengthening the rule of law and improving access to justice for all the citizens of Upper Nile,” Odhok said, according to his office.

“It is my hope that this facility will serve as a beacon of fairness and impartiality, restoring trust in the judicial system.”

The renovation project was implemented through a partnership between the State government and the UN’s Rule of Law and Security Institutions Group.

In 2022, the judiciary deployed a Mobile Court in Malakal comprising two high court judges, two prosecutors and two legal aid, who faced immense challenges due to lack of legal infrastructures and backlog of cases.

The head of the Mobile Court Justice Garang Ajak, said they found that the courtrooms have been destroyed due to the civil war, and called on the government and partners to rehabilitate the facility.



On his part, Mr. Alfred Orono, the head of UN Field Office in the state emphasized the significance of this collaborative effort.

“The reopening of the Malakal County Court is a testament to what can be achieved when national and international stakeholders work hand-in-hand. This court will play a vital role in upholding human rights, resolving disputes, and promoting peace and stability in the state.”

Upper Nile State, especially the capital Malakal, has been mired in inter-communal conflict and tension that has since prevented the internally displaced persons from returning to the homes.

The latest incident triggered on May 30, 2024 by the killing of four fishermen in Fashoda County, led a major escalation of inter-communal violence in Malakal town where 10 people were killed and hundreds displaced.

In late 2022, a UN Report found that nearly 600 civilians were killed amid gross human rights abuses and serious violations of international humanitarian law by armed groups.

Recently, Upper Nile governor formed a committee to investigate the violence that rocked several parts of the state and ordered the arrest of army commanders in Akoka and Fashoda believed to be responsible for “unlawful and unjustified killings.

