Jonglei governor relocates Bor County headquarters to Baidit

Author: James Atem | Published: 3 hours ago

Bor, Jonglei State, (Eye Radio) – The Governor of Jonglei State, Dr Riek Gai Kok, has ordered for immediate relocation of Bor County headquarters outside the state capital, Bor town.

In the order issued on Wednesday, Governor Kok said the headquarters will be relocated to Baidit, a locality about 24 kilometers north of the town.

Kok said the move is aimed at fulfilling the ‘Moving towns to the people”, policy, a long-sung government slogan of improving access to services and resources in rural areas.

Bor town doubles as the headquarters of the state and Bor County. Kok, in the order, said the implementation took effect immediately.

Baidit town is also the headquarters of Baidit Payam, which is one of the Payams of Bor County.

Bor County, like most parts of the Upper Nile region, is flat and sits 320 metres above sea level. It is about 12,000 km2 in size.

Baidit witnessed a brutal attack in 2022 when some 32 people were killed and 26 others wounded.

The killing followed an attack believed to have been carried out by criminals from neighbouring areas.

