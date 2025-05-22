Yau Yau urges govt to adopt official email systems over security concerns

The Deputy Minister of Information has warned government institutions against using private email addresses, saying they are not secure for conducting official communications.

David Yauyau says government institutions must transition away from using private addresses and adopt official email systems.

Yauyau, who spoke yesterday during the launch of the website for the media regulator, Media Authority, said using private addresses compromises the integrity of government communications.

“On a related but crucial note, I would like to take this opportunity to urge all government institutions to transition away from the use of private email addresses and adopt government official email systems,” he said.

“This is a matter of security, professionalism, and ensuring the integrity of official government communications.”

South Sudan uses email addresses ending in dot G O V dot SS, but a significant number of government institutions and employees still use private email addresses.

South Sudan still faces communication challenges, including poor infrastructure, limited access to the internet, and a lack of investment in the sector.

Following independence in 2011, South Sudan was assigned its Internet domain code featuring the suffix “dot SS dot”.

International Organization for Standardization, an independent entity that helps set standards for the Internet and other technical fields, allotted the country code, also known as the alpha-2 code.

South Sudan’s acting telecommunications minister, Madut Biar Yel, says the country also received “SSD” as its alpha-3 code. That code is used to mark passports and national currency and is also by police, aviation, and meteorological officials.

Madut thanked the ISO for expediting the new codes and said they are another sign that South Sudan is recognized internationally.

