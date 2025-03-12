Jonglei governor proposes community policing to tackle insecurity

Newly appointed Jonglei State Governor Dr. Riek Gai Kok has proposed the establishment of community policing to enhance security and foster cooperation in the state.

Dr Gai made this suggestion during a meeting with Minister of Interior Angelina Teny in Juba on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

The meeting aimed to address the ongoing security concerns regarding cattle raiding and developmental challenges in the state.

Governor Gai emphasized the urgent need for collaborative strategies to address the incidents of cattle raiding, which have long plagued inter-communal relations in Jonglei.

He said subnational conflicts not only threaten the safety of citizens but also hinder economic growth and community development.

The Governor called for increased support from the Ministry of Interior to strengthen law enforcement and community policing efforts in order to promote peace and stability in the region.

Dr. Gai expressed his gratitude to Minister Teny for her time and commitment to the issues facing Jonglei State.

“This meeting is an encouragement to strengthen, establish, or start community policing in Jonglei State. It is now in the papers and the constitution,” he said.

“We promised Madam Minister that we would implement this understanding on the ground and she promised that she would stand with us in every step.”

Meanwhile, Minister Angelina Teny acknowledged the Governor’s concerns and reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to work closely with the state government to enhance security measures.

She stressed the importance of regional cooperation in tackling cross-border cattle raiding, which often exacerbates tensions among neighboring communities.

“We assured him that we are with his heart and soul, we will support him in all the work he will do in Jonglei State that has to do with law enforcement, the safety of citizens and their property, and we encouraged him to engage with his other neighbors so that we have one vision.”

Minister Teny assured Governor Riek of the Ministry’s support in implementing comprehensive development programs aimed at addressing the root causes of insecurity and promoting sustainable livelihoods for the citizens of Jonglei.

The Interior Minister also shared her ministry’s efforts in addressing the root causes of insecurity and promoting sustainable livelihoods for the citizens of Jonglei.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter