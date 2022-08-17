Jonglei civil servants start receiving two-month’s salary

Civil servants in Jonglei State started receiving a two-month’s salary on Monday, following days of protests, the chairperson of Jonglei Civil Society Network said.

Bol Deng Bol, said government released the salary of two months, out of the five months’ accumulated arrears the civil servants are chasing.

The move followed series of strikes and peaceful demonstrations organized by the state labor union including Workers’ Trade Union and Teachers Union in the state capital, Bor.

However, Bol said, the state authorities are still holding 3 three leaders of the protesting civil servants they arrested while organizing the protest last Friday.

“So, the issue (of salary) has been resolved now but the people are still being detained. Two months’ salary has been released since Friday and (civil servants) are receiving their two months salaries,” he said.

Last week, the spokesperson of the Jonglei Workers Union said three ringleaders of the strike were arrested, while on a peaceful demonstration over nonpayment in Bor, the state capital.

Ibrahim Dhieu, said those arrested include the Chairperson of Jonglei Workers’ Trade Union, David Mayen, and his secretary, Samuel Majier Looch.

The Chairperson of Teachers’ Union Reuben Matio Mayol was also arrested.

The trio were allegedly apprehended on the orders of the state governor, Denay Jock Chagor.

Activist Bol Deng Bol appealed to the government to release the detained civil servants, produce them before a competent court of law.

“We are even wondering why they are still keeping the protestors yet what they protested was salary? We appeal to the government to free them or give reasons why they are keeping them in detention.”

According to media reports, the detained civil servants have been transferred to a detention facility in Juba.

The executive and legislative organ of the state are in political battle, following the parliament’s decision to summon a minister of the delay in budget and civil servants salary.

Governor Denay Jock Chagor suspended two members of parliament from his SSOA coalition, for allegedly refusing to back the embattled finance minister facing impeachment.

