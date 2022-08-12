Jonglei civil servants on strike over arrears

The spokesperson of Jonglei State Labor Union said civil servants have gone on a general strike, over non-payment of their five-months’ salary arrears.

Ibrahim Dhieu, the Spokesperson of the Workers’ Trade Union said the workers laid down their tools in all government institutions from Thursday.

“On August 11, 2022, we declared a general strike in all government institutions and our demands are clear; we are claiming for salary arrears for five months for all government workers,” he said to Eye Radio.

Ibrahim also said, the striking workers demand for dissolution of the so-called ‘screening committee for payment of arrears’ allegedly formed by the state government to resolve the pay strike.

“The committee is not legitimate because (the ministry) of public service and human resource development is not involved and most of the members of that steering committee are not civil servants.”

The strike comes a day after a peaceful demonstration staged by the civil servants, in the state capital Bor, on Thursday.

Last year, a similar strike, sparked by pay cut, rocked Bor town and brought operations to a standstill.

Angry strikers closed down Bor airport and invaded state secretariat.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter