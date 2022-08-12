Detained Rumbek teachers released on bail

A civil society activist said the six jailed Rumbek teachers in Lakes State were released on bail, after spending nearly two months in detention.

The six, including Alfred Ater Ariau, Emmanuel Mapuor, Samuel Ater Ahou, Ruben Majak Nhial, Abraham Makoi, and John Marol Chol, were part of a dozen primary and secondary teachers, who protested non-payment of salary in June.

Activist Daniel Laat, the coordinator of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), says the educators were released on Wednesday after paying SSP 5,000 each.

“The teachers were released on bail, on Wednesday by the attorney general, and the court fixed the date of 17 next week to start the trail,” he said.

Laat also revealed that the prosecutor released one of the teachers, after he was found not guilty.

Rumbek General Prosecutor Michael Wade had charged the six teachers, with participating in gathering with Intent to Promote Public Violence, and Breaches of Peace or Bigotry.

They were initially detained at a military cell before being transferred to Rumbek main prison last month.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned in court next week on Wednesday.

