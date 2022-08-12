12th August 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Detained Rumbek teachers released on bail

Detained Rumbek teachers released on bail

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Six teachers detained for instigating a strike in Lakes State leave Rumbek Central Prison upon their release on bail. | Photo: Courtesy.

A civil society activist said the six jailed Rumbek teachers in Lakes State were released on bail, after spending nearly two months in detention.

The six, including Alfred Ater Ariau, Emmanuel Mapuor, Samuel Ater Ahou, Ruben Majak Nhial, Abraham Makoi, and John Marol Chol, were part of a dozen primary and secondary teachers, who protested non-payment of salary in June.

Activist Daniel Laat, the coordinator of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), says the educators were released on Wednesday after paying SSP 5,000 each.

“The teachers were released on bail, on Wednesday by the attorney general, and the court fixed the date of 17 next week to start the trail,” he said.

Laat also revealed that the prosecutor released one of the teachers, after he was found not guilty.

Rumbek General Prosecutor Michael Wade had charged the six teachers, with participating in gathering with Intent to Promote Public Violence, and Breaches of Peace or Bigotry.

They were initially detained at a military cell before being transferred to Rumbek main prison last month.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned in court next week on Wednesday.

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Haunting words of man burnt alive in Mayom County 1

Haunting words of man burnt alive in Mayom County

Published Tuesday, August 9, 2022

First Lady repatriates over 20 South Sudanese stranded in Egypt 2

First Lady repatriates over 20 South Sudanese stranded in Egypt

Published Saturday, August 6, 2022

Police arrest VOA reporter during protest in Juba 3

Police arrest VOA reporter during protest in Juba

Published Monday, August 8, 2022

Pound mysteriously gaining against dollar, but prices still high 4

Pound mysteriously gaining against dollar, but prices still high

Published Sunday, August 7, 2022

SSPDF chief vows to hold accountable those behind Mayom extrajudicial killing 5

SSPDF chief vows to hold accountable those behind Mayom extrajudicial killing

Published Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Elderly, youth trade blames over country’s mess

Published 1 hour ago

Detained Rumbek teachers released on bail

Published 2 hours ago

Jonglei civil servants on strike over arrears

Published 2 hours ago

SPLM-IO says its ‘blue shirt’ members detained, harassed in Rumbek

Published 3 hours ago

UN agency condemns killing of aid-workers in Ikwoto

Published 5 hours ago

Peace parties implemented 27% of R-ARCSS in 3 years, will 70% be in 2 years?

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th August 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.