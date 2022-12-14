14th December 2022
Activist urges gov’t to rebuild smooth ties with U.S.

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 55 mins ago

Activist Edmond Yakani among African civil society leaders attending the US-Africa Summit/courtesy photo

The government of South Sudan should re-negotiate its bilateral relations with the United States to rebuild trust between the two governments, activist Edmond Yakani has said.

Many African Countries are taking part in the three-day second US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC which started on Tuesday.

African civil society organizations are also participating in the summit.

South Sudan is being represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mayiik Ayii Deng.

Edmond Yakani who is among those representing South Sudan civil society groups says, the summit offers great opportunities for African leaders to share ideas and experiences with US leaders.

In a clip shared with Eye Radio’s newsroom, Yakani calls on the South Sudan government to use the opportunity to smoothen its relations with the American government.

Edmond Yakani says the re-negotiation should focus on the political transformation of the country through the implementation of the peace agreement

“I hope the Minister of Foreign Affairs will take responsibility for re-negotiating the relationship between South Sudan and the US government since the summit is focusing on rebuilding the trust of the US towards African governments .”

” So re-negotiating our relationship with the US government towards regaining US trust in our government for the political transition in our country is very important,

“I hope that the government delegation will put energy to take advantage of this open invitation from the US government to His Excellency President Salva Kiir.”

This year’s summit is focusing on “deepening and expanding the long-term U.S.-Africa partnership and advancing our shared priorities.

It is a follow-up of the first summit in August 2014 convened under the President Barack Obama administration.

The summit will discuss peace and security, climate change, and food security on the continent.

Countries like Sudan, Mali, and Burkina Faso where their leaders seized power through a military coup have been excluded.

14th December 2022

