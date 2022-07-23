Police hunting for armed gangs who robbed Gudele trader of SSP1.7m

Police are investigating a kidnapping incident in which a trader was robbed of 1.7 million South Sudanese Pounds in the Gudele suburb yesterday.

National Police Spokesperson Major General Daniel Justin said the unidentified armed robbers held an unnamed Sudanese trader.

The bandits then freed the businessman after mugging him of the huge sum of cash.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, General Daniel Justin said investigations are underway to track down the robbers.

“They have taken 1,700,000 (South Sudanese Pounds) from the trader. He is a Sudanese trader. The trader reported it to our Gudele Police Division so, we are still investigating,” said General Justin.



Cases of armed robbery and kidnapping for ransom have continued to be reported increasingly in parts of Juba city.

Last year, 13 armed gangs including one foreign national were arrested in possession of assault rifles including 8 AK47 and hundreds of thousands of fake dollars.

The gangs also confessed to killing two residents in Hai-Baraka in Juba.

