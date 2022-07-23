23rd July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Police hunting for armed gangs who robbed Gudele trader of SSP1.7m

Police hunting for armed gangs who robbed Gudele trader of SSP1.7m

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 42 mins ago

Major General Daniel Justin, the spokesperson of the national police service - Courtesy

Police are investigating a kidnapping incident in which a trader was robbed of 1.7 million South Sudanese Pounds in the Gudele suburb yesterday.

National Police Spokesperson Major General Daniel Justin said the unidentified armed robbers held an unnamed Sudanese trader.

The bandits then freed the businessman after mugging him of the huge sum of cash.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, General Daniel Justin said investigations are underway to track down the robbers.

“They have taken 1,700,000 (South Sudanese Pounds) from the trader. He is a Sudanese trader. The trader reported it to our Gudele Police Division so, we are still investigating,” said General Justin.

Cases of armed robbery and kidnapping for ransom have continued to be reported increasingly in parts of Juba city.

Last year, 13 armed gangs including one foreign national were arrested in possession of assault rifles including 8 AK47 and hundreds of thousands of fake dollars.

The gangs also confessed to killing two residents in Hai-Baraka in Juba.

Popular Stories
Mayom County Commissioner assassinated with family members 1

Mayom County Commissioner assassinated with family members

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

REVEALED: Details of South Sudan-Egypt MoU on Bahr El Jebel dredging 2

REVEALED: Details of South Sudan-Egypt MoU on Bahr El Jebel dredging

Published Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Juba County Commissioner apologizes over Kubri-Haboba violence 3

Juba County Commissioner apologizes over Kubri-Haboba violence

Published Monday, July 18, 2022

Revenue Authority doubles custom tax amid fear of repercussions 4

Revenue Authority doubles custom tax amid fear of repercussions

Published Thursday, July 21, 2022

Custom official blames NRA boss for unilaterally increasing tax rate 5

Custom official blames NRA boss for unilaterally increasing tax rate

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

“A dozen perished in Mayom attack,” authorities confirm

Published 15 mins ago

Police hunting for armed gangs who robbed Gudele trader of SSP1.7m

Published 42 mins ago

Indebted South Sudan to serve as EAC rapporteur

Published 7 hours ago

Kenya suspends tax on imported goods to lower cost of living

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Juba church takes govt to EAC Court of Justice over land dispute

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Journalist appeals for psychological therapy during traumatic coverage

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.