Heist suspect Sipapa linked to 12 other robberies

DNA and fingerprints sample tests conducted by Uganda Police have established 12 other cases of robberies linked to Socialite Charles Olimu also known as Sipapa.

Sipapa was arrested along with three others last week, in connection with a robbery of nearly half a million US dollars and valuables from the house of a South Sudanese national in Kampala.

They allegedly broke into the home of Jacob Arok in Kampala and stole the sum, before being netted in a massive police hunt, a week after the incident the same day.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Directorate of CID in coordination with the Directorate of Forensic said it has established 12 other cases that are linked to a one Olimu Charles Sipapa.

The police also indicated that the new development arose after his fingerprints and DNA samples were across “our Databases” and scientifically matched.

“This implies that the accused was one of the perpetrators at the respective scenes of crime in Bugolobi, Kabalagala, Kira road, Jinja road, Kiwatule, Ntinda and Kyanja Jomayi, among others,” Uganda police said in a statement published on their website.

The crimes were committed in a period stretching from the year 2014 to 2022.

“The task team is arranging to interrogate him on the string of alleged burglaries and theft and further submit the case-files, to the DPP for legal guidance,” reads the statement further. And added “You will be updated progressively.”

Last Friday, Sipapa and his girlfriend Shamira Rukia Nakiyemba were remanded to Luzira prison Friday, on allegations of aggravated robbery of $429, 000.

Prior to the arrests, the police team managed to locate the home of the suspects, where they recovered exhibits of evidential value.

The house of Jacob Arok was robbed on the night of 28th – 29th August 2022 in Kawuku zone, in Bunga in Kampala town.

Uganda Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga told Eye Radio last week that a group of thugs broke into the home of Arok, after applying suspected chloroform on the tenants who were asleep.

Enanga said the thugs then looted the home and went away with close to half a million dollars, 4 i-Phones, 2 Apple laptops, a DELL laptop, gold Jewelers for his wife, and a 65” Samsung TV, among others.

However, during the subsequent investigations, detectives from Kampala, tracked down an iCloud signal, from one of the stolen iPhones, that led them to the location in Kityo close, Buwate in Kira Division.

After a thorough search was conducted in the home, in the presence of Nakiyimba Samira, the wife of Sipapa, the crime exhibits allegedly stolen from Arok’s home were then recovered.

These include 70,000 US dollars, 4 iPhones, 3 laptops, gold jewelers, an iPhone charger, and a mac pro charger.

Also recovered were two vehicle registration number plates, UBG 025B and UBA 023U.

In addition, an assortment of car accessories was recovered which include; 2 amplifiers, 6 tool boxers, 4 sports vims, a rear car seat, 12 headlights, indicators, jeep bumper, V8 bumper, V8 rear boot doors, bonnet, 3 radiators, 4 inner door shutters, V8 rear boot doors, 7 grills, two cars a jeep and Audi, without registration plates, had been resprayed with a red color and found in the compound.

The case of home robbery involving a hug sum of money from South Sudanese national in East Africa, is not the first of its kind.

In May this year, two domestic workers employed by a South Sudanese entrepreneur in Kenya were charged with theft of Sh32 million in hard currency and handling of suspected stolen property.

Out of the amount, only Sh3 million was recovered, Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi was told by State Prosecutor James Machira.