10th August 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace   |   Govt vows to graduate unified forces on 30th August

Govt vows to graduate unified forces on 30th August

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Dr. Martin Elia Lomoro, Minister of Cabinet Affairs. | 10th August 2022. | Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs said graduation of the necessary unified forces will commence on the 30th of this month.

Dr. Martin Elia made the announcement, after a meeting of the Presidency in Juba on Wednesday afternoon.

The Presidency’s meeting was chaired by President Salva Kiir, and attended by First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and Security Advisor Tut Gatluak.

Also present in the meeting, were senior government officials and members of the security mechanisms.

According to Dr. Martin, the graduation of more than 52,000 forces will start in the Greater Equatoria region.

“There are some 26,508 forces of the mixture of the army, national security, and police in nine centers in Greater Equatoria, they are ready for graduation…, so in about 20 days’ time we will have the forces paraded and graduated as per our roadmap. ” he announced.

More than 26,000 forces are expected to graduate from nine centers.

The forces include the VIP protection forces, army, police, national security, prison, and civil defense.

In the centers in the Greater Equatoria region, the forces are expected to graduate from including Gorom, Maridi, Morota, Owinykibul, Muni, Rajaf, Lologo, Rambur, and Agut-Makur.

After postponing the graduation several times, Dr. Martin Elia told the media, the Presidency resolved to graduate the forces end of this month.

“We also have 15,682 in five stations in Greater Upper Nile, and we have 9,812 in three centers in Greater Bahr el Ghazal. These forces are ready to be graduated and we have agreed that they will be graduated by the 30th of August this year.”

The 2018 revitalized peace deal expects the unity government to graduate 83,000 unified forces drawn from the various parties to take charge of security during the ongoing transitional period.

Tens of thousands of forces have been assembled and trained at various cantonment sites and training centers across the country since 2020.

Dozens of trainees are reported to have died of starvation and sickness in cantonment and training sites as they awaited the graduation that never came.

The government also made a number of failed pledges to graduate the forces, but factors such as insufficient funding, lack of political will among the peace parties, arms embargo and allegations of many ranks in the opposition forces are said to be complicating the efforts.

 

 

 

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
First Lady repatriates over 20 South Sudanese stranded in Egypt 1

First Lady repatriates over 20 South Sudanese stranded in Egypt

Published Saturday, August 6, 2022

Haunting words of man burnt alive in Mayom County 2

Haunting words of man burnt alive in Mayom County

Published Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Ex-minister Agak discloses South Sudan’s debts at $2.05 billion 3

Ex-minister Agak discloses South Sudan’s debts at $2.05 billion

Published Friday, August 5, 2022

Pound mysteriously gaining against dollar, but prices still high 4

Pound mysteriously gaining against dollar, but prices still high

Published Sunday, August 7, 2022

Police arrest VOA reporter during protest in Juba 5

Police arrest VOA reporter during protest in Juba

Published Monday, August 8, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSPDF, Ugandan army sign agreement on fighting rebels

Published 59 mins ago

Govt vows to graduate unified forces on 30th August

Published 4 hours ago

Finance Minister to stop issuance of bank overdrafts

Published 4 hours ago

Gunmen kill three aid-workers in Ikwoto County

Published 5 hours ago

SPLM-IO MPs refuse compromise on political parties bill

Published 5 hours ago

Makuei, Angelina condemn “unlawful” execution in Unity State

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th August 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.