Civil servants only work for about 6 month a year due to many holidays: Minister

14th May 2024
Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 2 hours ago

File: James Hoth Mai, Minister of Labour in his office in Juba, South Sudan on June 22, 2021. Credit| Lou Nelson/Eye Radio.

The Minister of Labor has raised concerns about the economic impact of too many public holidays in the country, adding that civil servants are only working for about six months a year.

James Hoth Mai said during an address to the national parliament, that the country has many and lengthy public holidays that are contrary to international standards.

The labor minister argued that South Sudan has 16 public holidays, 45-day annual leave, and 104 weekends in a year, yet some citizens still demand for more holidays.

Mai called for reduction in excessive holidays to ensure utilization of time and prosperous economy.

“When it comes to working hours, the law says 8 hours. This is the labor law approved internationally. You work from 8 to 5. Any more hours you work; you are compensated over time,” he explained to the legislature.

“Now, we have 16 public holidays. But we are trying to argue in parliament that we really need to reduce but it was difficult. Some people think that if we touch this group, it will be a problem.”

“Honorable Speaker, we are only working six months and half in this country. We have five months and half without work.”

“Because you have 52 Saturdays and 52 Sundays, and then add it to the 16 public holidays and the 45 days’ annual leave. And people are still asking for more days.”

According to the UK government website, British work for 8 months in a year, while the US Department of Labor indicates that Americans also work for 8 months a year.

 

