Gov’t urged to close ‘killer pit’ excavated by construction companies in Kafuri

18th May 2022
Author: Lodiong Alex | Published: 19 mins ago

Uncovered pit allegedly excavated by road construction companies in Kapuri in Juba - Credit | Lodiong Alex/Eye Radio | May 17, 2022

The family of three girls who drowned in uncovered pit excavated by construction companies in Kafuri Boma of Juba County is appealing to the government to close the large caves.

Last week, three young girls reportedly drowned while swimming inside the quarried caves in the area.

The deceased teens have been identified as Penina Ezinai 13, Maria Kamanda 15 and Elizabeth Musa 18 respectively.

They reportedly drowned inside a deep cave filled up with rain water.

The family is now calling the government to close the site as it poses a threat to children and animals in the area.

Jeanaf Oliver, a mother to the late Elizabeth Musa was quote saying,

“I raised my head, I saw three of them not any more, we started running and crying, many people were following us, boda-boda riders and others followed us,” Jeanfa told Eye Radio.

“We found nobody at the water sources as if people knows that this water is a trap to death, nobody helped these children out of the water,

“My daughter is the first person found in the water, the second is her friend who is my daughter’s classmate and the third is the daughter of my brother who is thirteen years.”

Jeanfa expressed the pain of losing her daughter.

“What pained me about my daughter, I am the one suffering in registering her to school and providing her everything,” she pointed out.

Last year, a child reportedly drowned in the same pothole.

