Pibor returns 147 children and women abducted from neighboring states

Pibor returns 147 children and women abducted from neighboring states

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Abductees identified by Pibor Administrative area expected to be handed over to the neighboring counties in Jonglei state. - credit | Nyaboth Paska | 15th March 2021

At least 140 abducted children and women have been returned from greater Pibor to neighboring Jonglei, Central Equatoria and Eastern Equatoria in a four-month period.

The Chief Administrator of Greater Pibor area, Lokoli Amee told Eye Radio Wednesday.

According to Amee, those returned were abducted some years back by youth from the Pibor Administrative area.

The latest move brings the total number of abductees returned to their families to 260 since last year.

“We collected around 147 abducted women and children and we returned them to their families. Two weeks ago, I returned one boy from Eastern Equatoria who was abducted from the area closed to Kuron,” Amee told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“The abductees who were returned are mainly from Central Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria, Jonglei in Bor, Uror and Nyrol and other areas of Jonglei, They were boys, girls and women, and if I am not mistaken I think women were around 20 and the rest were boys and girls.”

