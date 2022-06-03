3rd June 2022
Govt receives Egyptian dredging machines to clear Nile tributaries

Author: Moyo Jacob | Published: 2 hours ago

Barges and equipment provided by Egypt for clearing the tributaries of the Nile. | 8th OCT 2020. |File photo.

The government of Unity State has received the Egyptian donated water dredging machines meant to clean up some tributaries of the Nile River.

The project, to be carried out in partnership with the Egyptian government will ensure the removal of sediments and weeds impeding the flow of water along the Naam River in Unity State and Bahr el Ghazal basin.

This is in an attempt to minimize the recurrence of devastating floods in the areas surrounding the sudd region.

The government Spokesperson in Unity State, David Gai confirmed to Eye Radio the arrival of the machines.

“As per now the implementation is ongoing as you heard of the arrival of the machinery. That is true, the machinery have arrived in Unity State and soon we will start opening the river,” Gai confirmed.

However, the state information official could not state when the project will kick-start, but he said soon.

“That is the project which is also to be soon implemented by the government of Unity State. Yes, we will soon start as well as the final arrival of the other machinery which are on the border.”

It is not clear how many dredging machines have arrived and when the process is going to start.

In March this year, the Egyptian government provided the machinery to the Minister of Water Resource and Irrigation Manawa Peter for cleaning pathways of the Nile River.

The press secretary in the office of Minister Manawa told Eye Radio at the time, that the initiative is intended to reduce flooding in South Sudan as well as to satisfy the dire need of water by Egypt.

A dredging machine or barge is a water vehicle that is designed to remove materials such as sand, soil in the rivers and water weeds.

