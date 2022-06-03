US explains why is against lifting South Sudan’s arms embargo

4th June 2022
Author: Charles Wote | Published: 23 hours ago

David Renz, outgoing Chargé de’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Juba gives his farewell address at the Embassy in Juba. |2nd June 2022. | Credit: Charles Wote.

In 2018, the United Nations Security Council passed a measure aimed at stopping the flow of weapons to armed groups in South Sudan.

The members in favour said it would protect civilians, while abstainers voiced concerns that it would undermine the ongoing peace process in the country.

The outgoing Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Juba, David Renz said his government wants to see the unity government fully implement the peace agreement.

During his farewell remarks at a press conference in Juba on Thursday, the U.S. diplomat said if Juba wants the arms embargo lifted, Juba must graduate the necessary unified forces, complete transitional period, hold elections that are free, fair, credible and democratic, and swear-in the President elect.

 

4th June 2022

