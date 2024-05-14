14th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Govt preparing bill to resolve pay disparity: Mai

Govt preparing bill to resolve pay disparity: Mai

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 7 hours ago

Man counts a bundle of 50 SSP notes. [Photo: ELRHA]

Labor Minister James Hoth Mai has told the national legislature his institution is working to establish minimum wage standards for employees operating within the private sector in the country.

Mai was reacting to a lawmaker’s comment regarding the prevailing wage gaps experienced by South Sudanese workers across private sector relative to foreigners. This was during a parliamentary sitting on Monday.

He highlighted a critical void within the country’s labor landscape: the absence of minimum wage policies within both domestic and international Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and the private sector.

He said this regulatory vacuum has permitted entities to pay their employees without the minimum wage standards for employees or intervention of governmental authorities.

Minister Mai also stated that in NGOs and private sector, older individuals are engaged in employment, contravening established labor laws.

He said his ministry is actively engaged in developing legislations aimed at establishing minimum wage standards.

The impending policy initiative seeks to safeguard the rights of workers throughout the country, ensuring they receive fair and just compensation for their contributions to the economy.

The minister said that he is diligently drafting a comprehensive bill addressing minimum wage standards, which will be promptly presented to parliament for deliberation and approval.

“Honorable Deng, you asked about minimum wage, yes I agree with you we have a problem there and we are working on minimum wages we have never had a law on that,” he said.

“It is true the wages are not the same our people are under pay, but everything needs law we are working on that law it will come to you here it will not be done outside.”

He said the minimum wages bill underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to rectifying wage disparities and fostering a more equitable labor environment across diverse sectors of the economy.

Furthermore, Mai emphasized on accurate data regarding the size and composition of the private sector workforce in South Sudan.

He lamented the lack of comprehensive surveys or official statistics capturing this vital information, highlighting the challenge of formulating evidence-based policies without a clear understanding of the labor market dynamics.

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
NBS boss maintains census is impossible before slated polls 1

NBS boss maintains census is impossible before slated polls

Published Saturday, May 11, 2024

Kiir returns to Juba after launch of peace talks in Nairobi 2

Kiir returns to Juba after launch of peace talks in Nairobi

Published Saturday, May 11, 2024

Parliament reverses course on VP Igga summons, cites legal conflicts 3

Parliament reverses course on VP Igga summons, cites legal conflicts

Published Friday, May 10, 2024

Govt to respond to grievances of holdout groups on Monday -Makuei 4

Govt to respond to grievances of holdout groups on Monday -Makuei

Published Sunday, May 12, 2024

13 mothers separated from children in “forced repatriation” to S. Sudan -MP 5

13 mothers separated from children in “forced repatriation” to S. Sudan -MP

Published Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Govt preparing bill to resolve pay disparity: Mai

Published 7 hours ago

South Sudanese fish traders urged to heed export regulations

Published 7 hours ago

Sign language learning center launched in Juba

Published 8 hours ago

Labor minister condemns illegal issuance of work permit for foreigners

Published 9 hours ago

UNSC Report: Machar, Opposition face disqualification risk in December Elections

Published 9 hours ago

UN chief ‘gravely concerned’ by fighting in Sudan’s Darfur

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!