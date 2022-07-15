15th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Govt clarifies on ‘dredging machines ownership’

Govt clarifies on ‘dredging machines ownership’

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 5 hours ago

Some of dredging machines crossing the Sudan-South Sudan border - Courtesy

The government has refuted allegations that the dredging machines are owned by the Ministry of Water Resources in Egypt which is established in South Sudan.

Two days ago, a prominent Nile water expert, Prof. Tag ElKhazin alleged that the dredging machines which arrived in the country this year do not belong to South Sudan, but to a branch of the Egyptian Water Ministry established in the country.

He said the waybill he obtained indicates that the dredging machines are owned by the Egyptian Ministry of Water and Irrigation in South Sudan.

Reacting to the matter, the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation dismissed the claim.

Emmanuel Ladu pointed out that the dredging machines were long acquired in 2010 as donation from the Egyptian government but were vandalized following the 2013 violence.

He made the clarification during public consultation and Awareness on the Sudd and Nile Water Management with the executives yesterday.

“Agencies and donors have their own way of sending aid to foreign countries,” Emmanuel Ladu said.

“If USAID are sending support, it is addressed to South Sudan through USAID and it is USAID based in South Sudan that gives that support over to the people of South Sudan whether it is the Ministry of Health, whether it is the Ministry of Education, etc,

“The same thing applies to Japan, the government of Japan gives us, especially the water treatment plant which is being constructed all the equipment that comes there is directed to JICA,

“They are not directed to South Sudan Urban Water Corporation or to the Ministry of Water Resources as per se and so,

“We have not complained that the government of Japan or the government of the US is establishing parallel institutions in the Republic of South Sudan.”

Ladu however, went on to say the waybill Professor ElKhazin disclosed during the public consultation was presented to the Southern Sudan government.

Popular Stories
Leaked document reveals Egypt established Water Ministry in S. Sudan 1

Leaked document reveals Egypt established Water Ministry in S. Sudan

Published Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Nimule chief shot dead, two others wounded 2

Nimule chief shot dead, two others wounded

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

Cattle raid death toll in Kapoeta North rises to 235 3

Cattle raid death toll in Kapoeta North rises to 235

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

My wife set up business with clean money, says Dr. Lomuro 4

My wife set up business with clean money, says Dr. Lomuro

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

Court hearing of S. Sudanese denied graduation in Kampala kicks-off 5

Court hearing of S. Sudanese denied graduation in Kampala kicks-off

Published Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Naam river hand clearing poses Bentiu locals risks of snake bites

Published 50 mins ago

Mundri West Commissioner bans home-made ‘marijuana’ wines

Published 1 hour ago

NEC releases 2021 P.L.E exams, Jonglei dominates top ten

Published 4 hours ago

Public consultation calls for credible feasibility studies before river dredging

Published 4 hours ago

Govt clarifies on ‘dredging machines ownership’

Published 5 hours ago

Kiir’s office made ‘false’ claims about dredging machines – Machar

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.