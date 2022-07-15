Govt clarifies on ‘dredging machines ownership’

Two days ago, a prominent Nile water expert, Prof. Tag ElKhazin alleged that the dredging machines which arrived in the country this year do not belong to South Sudan, but to a branch of the Egyptian Water Ministry established in the country.

He said the waybill he obtained indicates that the dredging machines are owned by the Egyptian Ministry of Water and Irrigation in South Sudan.

Reacting to the matter, the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation dismissed the claim.

Emmanuel Ladu pointed out that the dredging machines were long acquired in 2010 as donation from the Egyptian government but were vandalized following the 2013 violence.

He made the clarification during public consultation and Awareness on the Sudd and Nile Water Management with the executives yesterday.

“Agencies and donors have their own way of sending aid to foreign countries,” Emmanuel Ladu said.

“If USAID are sending support, it is addressed to South Sudan through USAID and it is USAID based in South Sudan that gives that support over to the people of South Sudan whether it is the Ministry of Health, whether it is the Ministry of Education, etc,

“The same thing applies to Japan, the government of Japan gives us, especially the water treatment plant which is being constructed all the equipment that comes there is directed to JICA,

“They are not directed to South Sudan Urban Water Corporation or to the Ministry of Water Resources as per se and so,

“We have not complained that the government of Japan or the government of the US is establishing parallel institutions in the Republic of South Sudan.”

Ladu however, went on to say the waybill Professor ElKhazin disclosed during the public consultation was presented to the Southern Sudan government.