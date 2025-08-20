20th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Francis Amin returns as SSFF President, pledges unity and reform

Francis Amin returns as SSFF President, pledges unity and reform

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 5 hours ago

Francis Amin Michael, newly elected President of South Sudan Federation cut ribbon as he assumed office on Wednesday, August 20th, 2025 - Photo credit: South Sudan Football Federation

Francis Amin Michael has officially assumed office as the new President of the South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF), following his election last week.

Amin was welcomed into the federation’s headquarters in Rock City, Juba, on Wednesday in a handover ceremony marking his return to the top football seat.

This is his second time leading the federation, having first served as SSFF President from 2017 to 2021.

He replaces Gen. Augustino Maduot Parek, who had served for the past four years.

Amin arrived at the federation offices accompanied by his Second Deputy, Deng Abdurrahman, and was received by Gen. Maduot, along with members of the newly elected SSFF Executive Committee, senior staff, invited guests, and representatives from football clubs and associations across the country.

In his farewell message, Gen. Maduot thanked the football community for their support during his term and promised full cooperation with the incoming leadership.

He also congratulated Mr. Amin on his victory and encouraged stakeholders to work together with the new team for the growth of football in the country.

Taking the stage, President Francis Amin expressed gratitude for what he described as a smooth and dignified transition. He called on all members of the football fraternity to embrace unity, professionalism, and dedication.

Amin highlighted his leadership priorities, including the development of youth football, strengthening of regional leagues, and ensuring good governance and accountability in football management.

His swearing-in comes just days after the conclusion of the SSFF elections, which were widely praised by observers as peaceful and democratic.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar’s group decries dismissals, calls it “the final nail” in peace agreement 1

Machar’s group decries dismissals, calls it “the final nail” in peace agreement

Published August 14, 2025

Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r 2

Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r

Published August 16, 2025

South Sudan, UAE central banks sign agreement to modernize financial systems 3

South Sudan, UAE central banks sign agreement to modernize financial systems

Published August 14, 2025

80 women among SSPDF soldiers training for peacekeeping mission 4

80 women among SSPDF soldiers training for peacekeeping mission

Published August 14, 2025

SSPDF launches peacekeeping training centre in Juba 5

SSPDF launches peacekeeping training centre in Juba

Published August 14, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

8,000 girls couldn’t complete secondary education last year – Minister

Published 4 hours ago

Francis Amin returns as SSFF President, pledges unity and reform

Published 5 hours ago

“Thank God for answering the prayer” – Top student celebrates best performance in 2024 CSE results

Published 6 hours ago

South Sudan faces looming humanitarian crisis from conflict and climate change

Published 7 hours ago

Foreign Minister Monday arrives in Tokyo for TICAD9 conference

Published 7 hours ago

Govt to issue travel documents to Refugees and Stateless Persons

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.