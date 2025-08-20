Francis Amin returns as SSFF President, pledges unity and reform

Francis Amin Michael has officially assumed office as the new President of the South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF), following his election last week.

Amin was welcomed into the federation’s headquarters in Rock City, Juba, on Wednesday in a handover ceremony marking his return to the top football seat.

This is his second time leading the federation, having first served as SSFF President from 2017 to 2021.

He replaces Gen. Augustino Maduot Parek, who had served for the past four years.

Amin arrived at the federation offices accompanied by his Second Deputy, Deng Abdurrahman, and was received by Gen. Maduot, along with members of the newly elected SSFF Executive Committee, senior staff, invited guests, and representatives from football clubs and associations across the country.

In his farewell message, Gen. Maduot thanked the football community for their support during his term and promised full cooperation with the incoming leadership.

He also congratulated Mr. Amin on his victory and encouraged stakeholders to work together with the new team for the growth of football in the country.

Taking the stage, President Francis Amin expressed gratitude for what he described as a smooth and dignified transition. He called on all members of the football fraternity to embrace unity, professionalism, and dedication.

Amin highlighted his leadership priorities, including the development of youth football, strengthening of regional leagues, and ensuring good governance and accountability in football management.

His swearing-in comes just days after the conclusion of the SSFF elections, which were widely praised by observers as peaceful and democratic.