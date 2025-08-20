“Thank God for answering the prayer” – Top student celebrates best performance in 2024 CSE results

The top-performing student in the 2024 Certificate of Secondary Education Examinations, Philip Manyok Ayuen, has celebrated his remarkable achievement with a prayer of gratitude to God following the release of the national results on Wednesday.

Ayuen scored 91.6 percent, placing him at number one in the long-awaited national exams, which were delayed for nearly eight months after being conducted in December 2024.

Shortly after the results were announced, Ayuen took to his Facebook page to express his joy and appreciation.

“Thank God for answering the prayer I had on the farewell prayer day 91.6%,” he wrote. “I appreciate all those who helped me during my journey,” he added.

His message quickly attracted hundreds of congratulatory comments as family, friends, and schoolmates joined in celebrating the proud moment.

Ayuen sat for the exams at Greenbelt Academy – Bor, a private secondary school located in Jonglei State. The school, which was established in 2017, has grown steadily and was ranked among the top schools in 2021.

Following the announcement, the school’s official Facebook page praised Ayuen’s performance, calling it a milestone for the institution.

“We made it again, our student Philip Manyok Ayuen is leading the Nation with 91.6%. The Green family is absolutely proud of this milestone, we strive for excellence,” the post read.

Greenbelt Academy – Bor is operated by Education Bridge, an organization that supports access to quality education in Jonglei State. The group says many of its alumni have gone on to study at top institutions in Juba and internationally, including Stanford University, University of Notre Dame, and the University of North Carolina, among others.

Ayuen’s exceptional performance has helped place Greenbelt Academy – Bor in fifth position among the top-performing schools in the country this year.

