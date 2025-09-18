Former Bank Governor Othom Rago Ajak passes away in Cairo

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The former Governor of the Bank of South Sudan, Othom Rago Ajak, has passed away in Cairo, Egypt, his family confirmed.

According to Professor Daniel Thabo, a cousin of the late Ajak, he died while admitted to a hospital in Egypt, where he had been transferred for further treatment for a long-term illness.

Thabo added that a formal medical report is still being prepared, with the family expecting his body to return to South Sudan on Monday for burial.

“There was improvement, but we told him to go for further examinations in Egypt. What happened? Something went wrong; either blood pressure or hypertension increased. So, all these complications led to his death yesterday. So, he has been ill and his body was not okay a long time ago,” Thabo explained.

“He has high blood pressure, hypertension, and diabetes. So, that disease was a normal thing with him in Khartoum. So, this was the complication that led to his death yesterday.”

Colleagues at the Bank of South Sudan and citizens have joined the family in mourning the passing of the late economist, describing him as a dedicated public servant who contributed to stabilizing the country’s financial system.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced, but the family says the body will arrive in Juba on Monday.

Arrangements are being made to repatriate his body to Juba for burial, with the family expecting the body to arrive on Monday.

Born in 1954 in Upper Nile State, Ajak pursued his early education locally before attending the University of Khartoum.

After completing his studies, he joined the Central Bank of Sudan, where he trained staff and steadily rose through the ranks.

Ajak served as Governor of the Bank of South Sudan from January 2o17 to 2018, taking over from Kornelio Koryom Mayik before being succeeded by his deputy, Dier Tong Ngor.

He was married and had two sons and five daughters, and was a grandfather, and was a committed Catholic, a husband, a father of three, and a grandfather.

Academic Background

Othom was a distinguished scholar who pursued higher education both locally and internationally. After completing his secondary education at Rumbek Secondary School in 1975, he earned a B.Sc. (Honors) in Economics from the University of Khartoum in 1980.

He later advanced his studies with a Diploma in Planning and Development at the Institute of Studies for Economic Development (ISVE) in Naples, Italy, in 1984, followed by a Banking Diploma at the Institute for Banking Studies in Khartoum in 1985. In 1993, he obtained a Master’s degree in Economics from the American University in Cairo.

His academic achievements were recognized with prestigious prizes, including the Sayed Elfil Prize for excellence in Monetary Economics at the University of Khartoum in 1980 and the Practice of Banking Prize from the Institute for Banking Studies in 1985.

Professional Career

Othom’s professional journey spanned more than four decades across Sudan and South Sudan’s financial and governance institutions.

Early Career (1980–1990): He began as an Economic Research Assistant at Sudan’s Ministry of Finance, before serving as an Analyst and Inspector at the Bank of Sudan.

Leadership Roles (1990–2005): He worked in training and research divisions, rising to senior positions, including Assistant Director General of the Debt Management Unit at the Bank of Sudan.

Bank of South Sudan (2005–2018): After the establishment of South Sudan, he played a pivotal role in setting up the country’s financial structures. He served as Branch Manager of the Bank of Sudan in Juba (2005–2006), Director General of the Bank of South Sudan (2009–2011), and Assistant Governor in 2011.

Governor (2017–2018): He was appointed governor in January 2017, succeeding Kornelio Koryom Mayik, and served until May 2018 when his deputy, Dier Tong Ngor, took over.

Other Government Roles: Othom also held ministerial positions, including Minister of Finance in Fashoda State (2016–2017) and Minister of Agriculture in Upper Nile State (2015). He contributed to national legislation as a Clerk to the National Legislative Assembly (2011–2014).

Recent Role (2019–2025): Until his passing, he served as Chairperson of the Economic Cluster Secretariat in the Office of the Vice President for Economic Cluster.

Legacy

Colleagues describe him as a dedicated public servant and economist who was instrumental in stabilizing South Sudan’s financial system. His career was marked by resilience, academic rigor, and a deep commitment to economic development.

In addition to his professional career, Othom held a respected position in the royal family of Chollo, serving as the spokesperson and liaison for the king.

The family is now arranging for his burial in Juba, next to his late wife, who passed away in 2024.

According to Professor Thabo, the loss has left a significant gap in the family and community. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family.

