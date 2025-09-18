Bor traders looted of SSP 349,000 and $7,300 by armed gangs – mayor

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Mayor of Bor Town in Jonglei State says armed gangs attacked a residential compound belonging to traders and looted 349,000 South Sudan Pounds and 7,300 US dollars.

Jacob Achiek told Eye Radio that the incident happened on Friday night and continued into Saturday morning when the gang stormed the compound.

“The incident happened Friday night and continued into Saturday morning, starting around 10:30. It was similar to other incidents in Juba involving the Toronto boys and local residents. In Bor Town, there are gangs with various names.

“One gang attacked a compound rented by the Bahr El-Ghazal boys[traders]. The attack was not specifically targeting them; it involved individuals considered criminals. Thankfully, no lives were lost, only property was damaged,” he said.

The mayor revealed that police have identified the suspects and are pursuing them. He said the authorities are determined to bring the culprits to justice.

Achiek added that the final figures of the looted money and property will be confirmed by police after investigations are complete.

He also noted that criminal gang activity has been on the rise in Bor Town.

“We are taking this very seriously and are negotiating with the national government for support. Our governor is actively following the case through the security sector,” he said.

The mayor said the state government is working with national authorities to dismantle the gangs and restore peace and security in Bor.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Former Bank Governor Othom Rago Ajak passes away in Cairo Previous Post