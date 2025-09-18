18th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | Jonglei State | News   |   Bor traders looted of SSP 349,000 and $7,300 by armed gangs – mayor

Bor traders looted of SSP 349,000 and $7,300 by armed gangs – mayor

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Men selling goods at Marol Market, Bor town - [Photo credit: Alamy]

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Mayor of Bor Town in Jonglei State says armed gangs attacked a residential compound belonging to traders and looted 349,000 South Sudan Pounds and 7,300 US dollars.

Jacob Achiek told Eye Radio that the incident happened on Friday night and continued into Saturday morning when the gang stormed the compound.

“The incident happened Friday night and continued into Saturday morning, starting around 10:30. It was similar to other incidents in Juba involving the Toronto boys and local residents. In Bor Town, there are gangs with various names.

“One gang attacked a compound rented by the Bahr El-Ghazal boys[traders]. The attack was not specifically targeting them; it involved individuals considered criminals. Thankfully, no lives were lost, only property was damaged,” he said.

The mayor revealed that police have identified the suspects and are pursuing them. He said the authorities are determined to bring the culprits to justice.

Achiek added that the final figures of the looted money and property will be confirmed by police after investigations are complete.

He also noted that criminal gang activity has been on the rise in Bor Town.

“We are taking this very seriously and are negotiating with the national government for support. Our governor is actively following the case through the security sector,” he said.

The mayor said the state government is working with national authorities to dismantle the gangs and restore peace and security in Bor.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry 1

Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry

Published September 12, 2025

Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees 2

Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees

Published September 17, 2025

UN report: South Sudan received $25B since 2011, but where did it go? 3

UN report: South Sudan received $25B since 2011, but where did it go?

Published September 16, 2025

UN urges fair trial for Dr. Machar, detainees 4

UN urges fair trial for Dr. Machar, detainees

Published September 14, 2025

Machar’s suspension will likely stall peace implementation – Yakani 5

Machar’s suspension will likely stall peace implementation – Yakani

Published September 13, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Bank of South Sudan mourns former governor Ajak

Published 35 minutes ago

“Keep learning for effective handling of emerging crimes” – Judiciary official tells judges

Published 2 hours ago

MSF extends suspension of operations in Yei and Morobo counties until October

Published 3 hours ago

MSF urges urgent supply of life-saving medicines as country enters malaria season

Published 4 hours ago

Bor traders looted of SSP 349,000 and $7,300 by armed gangs – mayor

Published 4 hours ago

Former Bank Governor Othom Rago Ajak passes away in Cairo

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.