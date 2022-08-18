Floods sink 500 houses in Northern Bahr El Ghazal

Over 500 houses have been submerged in water, following three days of torrential rainfall in two counties in Northern Bahr El Ghazal State, displacing unspecified households and destroying crop farms.

The State Information Minister William Anyuon said days of heavy rain, from Sunday to Wednesday submerged homes in Aweil North and Aweil East counties.

“All the houses and crops were submerged with rain water and the humanitarian situation is bad and the rood link the state with Sudan was destroyed by water,” Anyuon said.

Unspecified hundreds of people were displaced as a result.

The flash-floods, resulting from days of heavy rains in the northern part of the country, could trigger the fourth consecutive year of seasonal flooding in the country.

Reports by UN OCHA said many parts of South Sudan experienced extreme flooding over the past three years, with 835,000 people affected by flooding in 2021 alone.

According to Minister Anyuon, the displaced have relocated to higher grounds, with their livestock sheltering on the main roads.

“About 500 houses were destroyed by water and the people and livestock are taking shelter in high land and at the rood side,” he told Eye Radio.

“Many farmers are crying because most of their acre sorghum and simsim were submerged by water. The started Sunday and contusion for three day.”

Minister Anyuon said the Marram road linking Northern Bahr El Ghazal with Sudan was badly damaged by the flood.



