South Sudan’s Yei Joint Stars thrash Djibouti 6-0

Yei Joint Stars, South Sudan women’s football team representative to regional championship league have beaten Djibouti opponents 6-0 to secure a first win in the competition.

The two-time national women football’s champions, secured their first win, having lost their first match against Uganda’s Kobrite on the same score (6-0).

Maryam Louise scored two goals for Yei within 11 minutes (48), and a super hat-trick from Khanima Deborah Luka.

Ms. Debora rained goals in the 10th minute, 32nd minute, 54th minute and in the 78th minute.

The 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League for East-Central Africa Region is hosted by Tanzania.

On the third match Yei star will face The Queens of Tanzania On Saturday, August 20th.

